Penn State football junior linebacker Brandon Smith opts out of Outback Bowl, declares for NFL Draft

After three seasons at Penn State, junior linebacker Brandon Smith announced his decision to opt out of the Nittany Lions’ Outback Bowl matchup with Arkansas and make the leap to the NFL.

Having entered as a 5-star recruit in 2019, Smith has only improved over his career in Happy Valley, holding a starting spot over the last two seasons.

In 2021, Smith excelled in the middle of Penn State’s defense, collecting a career-high 81 tackles this season — more than doubling his 2020 total of 37.

Smith is the first of a number of Nittany Lion defensive players who could potentially opt out of January’s bowl game.

