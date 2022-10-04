James Franklin announced Smith Vilbert is unavailable for the 2022 season during his weekly media availability Tuesday.

The redshirt junior defensive end didn't dress for Penn State's first five games of the season and was expected to take on a larger role in the front seven this season.

In the Outback Bowl against Arkansas, Vilbert turned in a breakout game, totaling a program bowl game-record three sacks. In 2021, Vilbert made seven total tackles, including four for loss.

