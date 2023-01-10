As Drake said, “Started from the bottom, now we’re here.“ That lyric certainly applies to Penn State’s most recent season.

After starting the campaign unranked, the Nittany Lions finished No. 7 in the final AP Poll released early on Jan. 10. The ranking comes eight days after the blue and white’s 35-21 victory over Utah in the Rose Bowl.

BREAKING: National champion @GeorgiaFootball tops the final AP Top 25 of the season, TCU, Michigan, Ohio State and Alabama round out the top five.See the full poll presented by @RegionsBank: https://t.co/7dTTUiT9QR pic.twitter.com/sMJdLsV9YR — AP Top 25 (@AP_Top25) January 10, 2023

Penn State climbed the rankings early in the season, but a couple of setbacks against Michigan and Ohio State stalled the Nittany Lions’ ascent.

However, Penn State finished its season on a five-game win streak, which was wrapped up with a win in the Granddaddy of Them All.

Unlike last season, expect a number next to the Nittany Lions’ name to begin the 2023 season.

