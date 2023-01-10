PSU Rose Bowl - Jan. 2 Game Day - Franklin + Trophy

Penn State Football head coach James Franklin hoists the Leishman Trophy following Penn States 35-21 win over Utah in the 109th Rose Bowl held on Monday Jan. 2, 2023 in Pasadena, Ca.

 Caleb Craig

As Drake said, “Started from the bottom, now we’re here.“ That lyric certainly applies to Penn State’s most recent season.

After starting the campaign unranked, the Nittany Lions finished No. 7 in the final AP Poll released early on Jan. 10. The ranking comes eight days after the blue and white’s 35-21 victory over Utah in the Rose Bowl.

Penn State climbed the rankings early in the season, but a couple of setbacks against Michigan and Ohio State stalled the Nittany Lions’ ascent.

However, Penn State finished its season on a five-game win streak, which was wrapped up with a win in the Granddaddy of Them All.

Unlike last season, expect a number next to the Nittany Lions’ name to begin the 2023 season.

