As Drake said, “Started from the bottom, now we’re here.“ That lyric certainly applies to Penn State’s most recent season.
After starting the campaign unranked, the Nittany Lions finished No. 7 in the final AP Poll released early on Jan. 10. The ranking comes eight days after the blue and white’s 35-21 victory over Utah in the Rose Bowl.
BREAKING: National champion @GeorgiaFootball tops the final AP Top 25 of the season, TCU, Michigan, Ohio State and Alabama round out the top five.See the full poll presented by @RegionsBank: https://t.co/7dTTUiT9QR pic.twitter.com/sMJdLsV9YR— AP Top 25 (@AP_Top25) January 10, 2023
Penn State climbed the rankings early in the season, but a couple of setbacks against Michigan and Ohio State stalled the Nittany Lions’ ascent.
However, Penn State finished its season on a five-game win streak, which was wrapped up with a win in the Granddaddy of Them All.
Unlike last season, expect a number next to the Nittany Lions’ name to begin the 2023 season.
