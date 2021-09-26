Penn State may very well have its first College Football Playoff appearance ahead of it this season.

The pieces are in place. This is one of the most talented rosters James Franklin has enjoyed in his time with the Nittany Lions, and they go two or three deep at virtually every position on the field.

The blue and white is set up for great success this season, especially with the current variability inside of college football.

However, it’s too soon for Penn State to be No. 4 in the nation.

The Nittany Lions’ opening win over No. 12 Wisconsin looked great when it happened. If you look back on it now, it’s not nearly as impressive.

Wisconsin is no longer in the rankings after a disappointing showing against Notre Dame.

That win still meant a lot for Franklin and company, don’t get me wrong. It was a hostile environment against a solid Wisconsin team, but it just doesn’t carry the same weight as it would if Wisconsin had actually been good enough to stay at No. 12.

Penn State took care of business against Ball State in a way any top-tier team should, so there’s nothing to complain about there.

But against Auburn in the White Out, the No. 4 team in the nation might be expected to perform better than it did.

Penn State played a great game in my opinion. Auburn was being downplayed going into the matchup, but its running game is legitimate and there’s always going to be high emotions in an affair as big as the White Out.

The Tigers seemed like a lock as the No. 22 team in the nation if not higher after that game, and Penn State handled the premier matchup the way a top-10 team should.

Same as Wisconsin, though, the win is less impressive a week later.

Auburn had serious trouble beating Georgia State in Week 4 and whether that was a matter of the Tigers slumping after gearing up for a huge game against Penn State or something outside of talent, it still looks the same on paper — and that hurts the blue and white’s resume.

Penn State was the benefactor of Iowa and Oklahoma struggling in their Week 4 matchups as well, allowing the Nittany Lions to leap the Hawkeyes and Sooners in the poll.

But did Penn State’s Week 4 performance against Villanova warrant a move up anyway? I don’t think so.

Sean Clifford has answered every single question surrounding his name this season, and he could legitimately be the best quarterback in the Big Ten.

The defense and wide receivers are as strong as ever for Franklin, but there’s a serious lack of rushing attack on the Penn State sideline.

Only being able to muster 80 yards against an FCS team doesn’t bode well entering a grueling Big Ten slate.

The run game is one of the only questions left for this team, but it’s a huge question that could affect the entire season.

I truly believe Penn State may have a future Playoff berth on deck this season, but what the Nittany Lions have put on tape thus far isn’t quite fitting of the No. 4 team in the nation.

The early-season strength of schedule may not be as strong as everyone thought it would be, so there’s still plenty to prove for Franklin’s squad.

Unlike the numerous powerhouse teams we’ve seen in the last few years, Alabama seems like the only one ready to step into the Playoff right now, which has helped push Penn State up in the rankings.

Maybe the No. 4 spot is right for the Nittany Lions with all things considered, but they still have plenty to prove before I’m comfortable having them firmly in the playoff race.

