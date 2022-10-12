Penn State has a 3-5 record coming off of a bye week in the nine years James Franklin has been the head coach. Generally speaking, though, the record should be the opposite because the team gets an extra week to prepare for its upcoming opponent.

The blue and white can’t afford to repeat history and come out slowly after the bye this year heading to No. 5 Michigan on Saturday.

This year, tight end Brenton Strange said the biggest thing Franklin stressed, and what was stressed in the position rooms, was not looking at the bye as an off week.

“We still have to get better,” Strange said via Zoom on Wednesday. “We still have to find ways to improve throughout the year, and I think we did a great job of that this [bye] week this year.”

Strange said his confidence level is very high after last week’s bye because the blue and white had time to recover and got a head start on the game plan for the Wolverines.

After every bye, Penn State has time to recover, but so does every other team, so after back-to-back losses last year, the Nittany Lions are emphasizing starting out fast, meaning going out during padded practice on Tuesdays and Thursdays at top speed.

“That's something we put a big emphasis on and practice every single day,” Strange said. “I think it'll pay off for sure.”

To help Penn State get back up to speed Saturday, Franklin has a new weapon on his coaching staff in defensive coordinator Manny Diaz, who has a bit of a different approach than former Nittany Lions defensive coordinator Brent Pry.

Diaz is focused on engaging the defense, so there’s little of the “off time” Franklin wants to eliminate during the bye to make his squad prepared to take on No. 5 Michigan exiting the bye.

The Wolverines have plenty of offensive weapons from quarterback J.J. McCarthy to well-rounded running back Blake Corum, so Diaz’s squad needs to be ready.

Fifth-year senior PJ Mustipher has had a number of bye weeks under Pry, and after last week, one under Diaz.

Mustipher said Diaz makes them focus on something different each day in order to keep the defense from getting “bored.”

“It was really good from that standpoint that we were coming out and having a different focus each day,” Mustipher said. “We really enjoyed that.”

Diaz doesn’t allow the defense to “fall asleep” during the bye, according to Mustipher, because of his multi-focus system.

“When you have a bye week you’re not playing on that Saturday, so it helped us come out here with a plan in focus,” Mustipher said. “We had a great bye week where we learned. We came out and executed, and we were focused, so that’s important.”

During the week, the defense focused on Michigan’s personnel, formations and schemes.

Linebacker Kobe King said after the bye, he felt like the team had a pretty good grasp on what Michigan is going to do Saturday, largely because of Diaz.

“Manny stresses the importance of film study, the importance of knowing your opponent and knowing what was coming next,” King said. ”I feel like he did a great job with us on that and preparing us to go out and beat Michigan.”

Injury Check-In

Penn State’s practice may have alluded to a return for wide receiver KeAndre Lambert-Smith and defensive end Zuriah Fisher.

Fisher, who was originally thought to miss the 2022 season, practiced in full gear, though James Franklin didn’t disclose a timetable for his return.

““He’s reached the next threshold,” Franklin said after practice Wednesday. “But nothing’s changed to this point.”

Lambert-Smith exited the Nittany Lions’ most recent game against Northwestern and was unable to return to the game, later spotted wearing a walking boot. But he also ran routes and practiced in uniform on Wednesday.

His availability for Penn State’s top-10 clash against Michigan was labeled by Franklin as “hopeful.”

