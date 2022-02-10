Penn State football practice, Lambert-Smith (13) & Brown (16)

Wide receiver KeAndre Lambert-Smith (13) takes on safety Ji'Ayir Brown (16) during the Penn State football team's practice at Holuba Hall on Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021 in University Park, Pa.

 Caleb Craig

Ever dreamed of stepping onto the grounds of Beaver Stadium, encapsulated by the roars of over 107,000?

If you have, now’s the chance to turn your dreams into reality.

Penn State football will be hosting walk-on tryouts this spring, beginning with an informational meeting next Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. inside the Lasch Building.

Prior to attending the meeting, applicants must fill out a google form, which asks general questions, such as position and GPA as well as a Hudl highlight tape link.

Only registered and full-time Penn State University Park students are eligible for the opportunity to walk-on.

