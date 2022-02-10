Ever dreamed of stepping onto the grounds of Beaver Stadium, encapsulated by the roars of over 107,000?

If you have, now’s the chance to turn your dreams into reality.

Penn State football will be hosting walk-on tryouts this spring, beginning with an informational meeting next Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. inside the Lasch Building.

Wanna be a run-on? 💪 Learn more about the process at our informational meeting.Sign Up → https://t.co/PptqxRZDGs#WeAre pic.twitter.com/fLNZfYQNjP — Penn State Football (@PennStateFball) February 10, 2022

Prior to attending the meeting, applicants must fill out a google form, which asks general questions, such as position and GPA as well as a Hudl highlight tape link.

Only registered and full-time Penn State University Park students are eligible for the opportunity to walk-on.

