Most would consider Penn State to be a blue-blood, powerhouse football program throughout its history — but not so much so for Villanova.

The two programs meet this weekend for the first time since 1951, and Penn State holds a 5-3-1 record against the Wildcats in the all-time series.

That mark isn’t as impressive as likely expected for most, as Villanova nowadays isn’t even an FBS football program.

The Wildcats are on a win streak against the Nittany Lions, too. Penn State took the first five out of six matchups (one tie), while Villanova has won each of the past three — meaning Penn State hasn’t beaten Villanova since 1935.

With a 115-79-12 record in its history against FCS opponents, it’s pretty surprising to see the blue and white struggle historically against its Philadelphia neighbors.

Here’s a deeper look into Villanova’s most recent victory over Penn State.

1951: Villanova 20, Penn State 14

Neither team had its best year in 1951, and both squads were playing behind first and second-year coaches.

Rip Engle had just taken over at Penn State the year prior, going 5-3-1 in 1950. His 1951 record only slightly worsened to 5-4.

Villanova had just hired Arthur Raimo, who ended his first year with the Wildcats with a 5-3 record.

The years may not have been illustrious for either team, but they were both coming off of big wins in Week 1 before they squared off in Week 2.

A neutral-site matchup in Allentown, Pennsylvania, turned out to be a sloppy one for the Nittany Lions, though.

Villanova started the scoring early after capitalizing on some Penn State mistakes. A fumbled snap led to a recovery on the Nittany Lion 16-yard line for the Wildcats, and they were in the end zone three plays later.

Taking a 15-yard penalty and missing the extra point backfired on the Wildcats, though, as Penn State capitalized and quickly took the lead before the first half ended.

Penn State went into halftime with a 7-6 lead, but the third quarter was all Villanova.

Another fumble spelled disaster for the Nittany Lions, as the Wildcats recovered on the Penn State 21-yard line and pushed across the goal line in just two plays — this time converting the extra point to make it 13-7.

A fruitless offensive drive by Penn State on the next possession gave the ball back to Villanova, who drove 45 yards down the field to score once again, hitting the extra point to go up 20-7.

Both Wildcat scores came within the final three minutes of the third quarter, making a statement against Penn State, but the Nittany Lions got themselves back in it shortly after.

A pair of 15-yard penalties in the fourth quarter sparked Penn State on offense, allowing it to drive down the field and put up a touchdown to close the gap to one score.

Villanova was able to shut the game down from there, denying a few last-minute attempts from Penn State to secure its third-straight win over the Nittany Lions.

The Wildcats capitalized big time off of Penn State turnovers and penalties. The Nittany Lions were flagged 11 times for a total of 129 yards.

Neither Villanova nor Penn State reached a bowl game in that season, but the Wildcats have bragging rights for now over the Nittany Lions.

When they meet up again on Saturday, Penn State and quarterback Sean Clifford will need to limit turnovers like they’ve done all season to ensure Villanova doesn’t sneak into an upset — much like it did in 1951.

