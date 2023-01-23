Just over a week after firing Taylor Stubblefield, Penn State has hired a new wide receivers coach.

The Nittany Lions hired Virginia wide receivers coach Marques Hagans for Penn State’s receiving coach vacancy, as first reported by On3 and later confirmed by Penn State Athletics.

Hagans has been the receivers coach for 11 years at Virginia where he’s coached 15 out of the top-20 receivers on Virginia’s career receptions list.

One of the most notable receivers he’s coached is current Atlanta Falcons receiver Olamide Zaccheaus, who had 250 catches from 2015-2018 as a Cavalier.

Before Virginia, Hagans played quarterback for the Cavaliers and then played wideout in the NFL from 2006-2010 on four different teams.

