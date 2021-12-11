You are the owner of this article.
Penn State football hires former Miami head coach Manny Diaz as defensive coordinator

Miami Duke Football

Miami head coach Manny Diaz encourages his team during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Duke, Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, in Durham, N.C. (AP Photo/Chris Seward)

 Chris Seward/AP Photo

Penn State’s search for a new defensive coordinator has come to an end.

The Nittany Lions hired former Miami head coach Manny Diaz to become the team’s next defensive coordinator and linebackers coach on Saturday morning.

Diaz held a 21-15 record with the Hurricanes in his three seasons there but was let go in favor of former Oregon coach Mario Cristobal earlier this month.

The Miami native will take over a Penn State defense that played at a pretty high level in 2021, as the unit was first in the Big Ten in touchdowns allowed and second in total points given up.

It appears that James Franklin wanted to make a splash with his defensive coordinator hiring and someone like Diaz fits the bill perfectly, as he has a strong reputation around the country while being just 47 years old.

