Considering the coronavirus pandemic made last year’s recruiting cycle nearly unrecognizable, the current journey class of 2022 recruits are experiencing is unique.

Penn State’s class is no exception.

The group is currently ranked at No. 5 across recruiting classes in the country, according to 247Sports, which puts it on track to finish as the highest-rated recruiting class in James Franklin’s career.

While the rankings will speak for themselves, it’s the outspokenness of current commits on social media that truly makes this recruiting class much different from any that has entered the Penn State program — or any school’s program as a whole.

Throughout the recruiting cycle, 4-star commits like Kaden Saunders, Ken Talley and Jerry Cross have not shied away from giving Nittany Lion fans plenty of recruiting updates and publicly campaigning to sway certain prospects to Happy Valley.

They’ve even gone as far as commenting when other targets have chosen to take their talents away from Penn State, such as Talley’s response after 4-star Jaeden Gould committed to USC.

We’d love to have you but we don’t need you 🦁 #nattysoon — KEN “🃏” TALLEY (@KenTalley22) June 20, 2021

However, there likely hasn’t been a weekend since official visits began in June with as much anticipation from Penn State commits as there has been for the weekend of June 25.

On Wednesday, Talley took to Twitter to proclaim the excitement surrounding this weekend and Penn State’s stance in recruiting entering the month of July.

We Going Have This Weekend And The Whole July Jumping With Commits #WEARE 🦁 — KEN “🃏” TALLEY (@KenTalley22) June 23, 2021

A day later, Saunders responded with a brief but robust statement: “This weekend is big.”

this weekend is big😅 — 𝐊𝐀𝐃𝐄𝐍 𝐒𝐀𝐔𝐍𝐃𝐄𝐑𝐒 ² (@KSaunders03) June 24, 2021

Franklin and the rest of his coaching staff have been hosting top recruits every weekend since June began, so what makes this upcoming weekend so special?

This will be the first weekend that Franklin and company will be hosting many of their 2022 commits on official visits.

A total of eight soon-to-be Nittany Lions will be making their way to Happy Valley on Friday, including Saunders, Talley, Cross and Penn State’s two quarterback commitments, Drew Allar and Beau Pribula.

If one thing is certain, there’s going to be quite the party in University Park this weekend — valid reasoning for Saunders and Talley to voice their excitement on social media.

However, these recruits are likely not only making their journeys to Happy Valley to lay back and enjoy the atmosphere around Beaver Stadium and Mount Nittany.

As Franklin’s commits have made clear throughout the recruiting cycle, there’s work to be done if they want to walk away from the Penn State program with a national title in hand.

Aside from the eight commits making their way to University Park this weekend, six coveted 4-star prospects will also be getting their official tour around campus.

Over the course of its 128 year history, Penn State’s football program has enjoyed representing itself by the moniker “Linebacker U” — a nickname used to shine light on the series of decorated linebackers the school has produced.

However, the 2022 recruiting class — while strong on many levels — has not received a commitment from a single linebacker thus far.

The solution could very well be 4-star linebacker Moses Walker, who will be taking his official visit to Happy Valley this weekend.

After a visit to Rutgers at the start of June, Walker has been closely tied to the Scarlet Knights — a school just an hour and a half away from his hometown of Brooklyn, New York.

However, things could very well change for Walker this weekend, as he will be joined by the eight already committed Penn State recruits this weekend.

On the other side of the ball, the Nittany Lions are without a running back commitment for the class of 2022 — a position the blue and white has had much success recruiting in recent years, bringing in numerous 4 and 5-star prospects since 2014.

It had seemed as if 2022 in-state running back Nicholas Singleton could be the answer to the hole at the position, but after taking his official visit to Notre Dame last weekend, the 4-star has been almost exclusively tied to the Fighting Irish.

This weekend could be the one in which Penn State solidifies its next target at the position if Singleton indeed chooses to spend his college career in South Bend rather than Happy Valley.

With two 4-star running backs — George Pettaway and Damari Alston — set to make their official visits to University Park this weekend, the Nittany Lions could find themselves with an easy solution to a rather pressing hole in the roster.

While the blue and white has recruited remarkably well at wide receiver in 2022 and offensive line in both 2021 and 2022, there will be one recruit at each position visiting Penn State this weekend.

At offensive tackle, 4-star Aamil Wagner will visit the Nittany Lions on Friday. Wagner listed Ohio State, Kentucky, Notre Dame, Stanford and Auburn as schools he is considering outside of Penn State.

As for the wide receiver visiting Happy Valley this weekend, 4-star Darrius Clemons has received a huge push from already-committed recruits — specifically Saunders — to try to sway him to Penn State.

Imma just get this started now lollll #Clemonstohappyvalley @DarriusClemons i know you wanna be my roommate 🙄🙄 — 𝐊𝐀𝐃𝐄𝐍 𝐒𝐀𝐔𝐍𝐃𝐄𝐑𝐒 ² (@KSaunders03) June 8, 2021

While the journey from his hometown of Portland, Oregon, may be quite the trek, the 6-foot-3, 205-pound Clemons could solidify Penn State’s incoming wide receiver core as arguably the strongest in the country.

Franklin and company will be pressed to pull out all the stops in one of the biggest weekends of the summer, but if all goes well, Penn State could be well on its way to a historic recruiting class.

