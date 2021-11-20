Penn State football grabs Senior Day win despite widespread sickness in program

Penn State left Beaver Stadium with a 28-0 win over two opponents Saturday: Rutgers and the PSFlu. While the Scarlet Knights were shut out on the afternoon, the flu — or whatever sickness it is — was not.

The game itself may not have even been the biggest story line for Penn State this week. In his 26 years of coaching, James Franklin said he’s never been around as much adversity as his team faced this past week.

The Nittany Lions had 35 players out on Saturday, 21 of which were because of the flu. Fourteen additional players had the flu but played through it, according to Franklin.

“Thursday, it looked like a hospital ward in there. There [were] IVs everywhere,” Franklin said. “Friday was the same way. We didn't have a scholarship quarterback at Friday's practice. We weren't sure what was going to happen.”

Not having a scholarship quarterback available on Friday meant walk-on Mason Stahl was taking all of the reps during practice. When Saturday rolled around, Sean Clifford wasn’t with the team during warmups, and Christian Veilleux was taking first-team reps before the game.

Clifford was announced as the starter on the Beaver Stadium video board, but Franklin admitted the board probably wasn’t entirely accurate.

Franklin said it was “to the hour” that he knew who would be his starting quarterback against Rutgers. He even told the TV sideline reporter that he “didn’t know” who was starting as he trotted into the tunnel pregame.

Veilleux was out until Friday, and Clifford was still receiving IVs during warmups.

Clifford ended up actually starting the contest, but he came off the sideline after the first few drives and headed for the locker room, where he stayed for most of the afternoon.

Veilleux took over and played a solid game, and Stahl even got a few snaps once the victory was a foregone conclusion.

“We were gaining guys, and we were losing guys that became sick, so the board is not very accurate,” Franklin said. “We were just adjusting on the fly as we could.”

Defensively, Penn State was without linebacker Curtis Jacobs, who had started in all 10 games this season. It made way for senior and three-time captain Jonathan Sutherland to play significantly and even grab a nice Senior Day moment with a late interception.

The group that may have been hit the most, though, was the offensive line.

Even during the public portion of Wednesday’s practice, Penn State was without three starters in Rasheed Walker, Mike Miranda and Caedan Wallace. All three dressed Saturday, but only Wallace played, and he left the game early.

That left various combinations of Bryce Effner, Juice Scruggs, Eric Wilson, Anthony Whigan, Jimmy Christ and Landon Tengwall to handle most of the meaningful snaps in the contest.

“The way the guys stuck together, a bunch of guys obviously that played and hadn't played all year long in significant roles, I'm just really proud,” Franklin said.

Wide receiver Parker Washington said he wasn’t sick, but the week was a “roller coaster,” and it didn’t seem like anyone was even practicing on Thursday.

Having the opportunity for younger players to step up piqued Washington’s interest throughout the week.

“I was honestly excited to see what was actually going to happen, and just like Coach Franklin said, he said he was excited to see other players step up,” Washington said. “I feel like those players and everybody else stepped up and did their job today. And that was exciting to see.”

It was certainly one of the most unique Senior Days that Penn State and Happy Valley has seen, but the result was the same nonetheless. The Nittany Lions were victorious, and Franklin credited his team for their resiliency.

“Between throw up and IV, it was an interesting week. Literally, I've never been through something like this, especially at this point in the season when you're already banged up. So [I have] just a ton of respect for our guys and how they handled it. They never flinched. They never panicked.

“I'm really proud of the guys. There's not a whole lot more to say than that. But that's as much adversity as I've seen a program withstand in one week.”

