Penn State picked up a new addition to its class of 2023 recruiting corps in the form of a walk-on quarterback.
Jack Lambert announced on Twitter that he is verbally committing to the blue and white as a preferred walk-on.
#WEARE #RUNON pic.twitter.com/COvT423Eqx— Jack Lambert (@jacklambert_11) September 29, 2022
The North Carolina native comes in at 6-foot-3, 185 pounds and has gone to camps at NC State, Wofford, Eastern Carolina, Appalachian State and Clemson.
MORE FOOTBALL CONTENT
Why the Penn State v. Northwestern matchup is a crucial tune-up game for the Nittany Lions | 1-0 Podcast
In this week's episode of "The 1-0 Podcast," co-hosts Seth Engle and Max Ralph cover everyth…