Penn State picked up a new addition to its class of 2023 recruiting corps in the form of a walk-on quarterback.

Jack Lambert announced on Twitter that he is verbally committing to the blue and white as a preferred walk-on.

The North Carolina native comes in at 6-foot-3, 185 pounds and has gone to camps at NC State, Wofford, Eastern Carolina, Appalachian State and Clemson.

