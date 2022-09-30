Franklin PSU vs CMU 9/24/22

Penn State footballs Head Coach James Franklin gives a post game interview following Penn State footballs game against Central Michigan on Saturday Sept. 24, 2022 at Beaver Stadium in University Park, Pa. Penn State defeated Central Michigan 33-14.

 Caleb Craig

Penn State picked up a new addition to its class of 2023 recruiting corps in the form of a walk-on quarterback.

Jack Lambert announced on Twitter that he is verbally committing to the blue and white as a preferred walk-on.

The North Carolina native comes in at 6-foot-3, 185 pounds and has gone to camps at NC State, Wofford, Eastern Carolina, Appalachian State and Clemson.

MORE FOOTBALL CONTENT

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tags