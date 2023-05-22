Penn State football gets complete package in 3-star quarterback Ethan Grunkemeyer

Class of 2024 quarterback Ethan Grunkemeyer committed to Penn State on Saturday, becoming the program’s first committed signal caller of the cycle.

While he may not have the distinction of former 5-star prospect and current Nittany Lions’ quarterback Drew Allar, the 3-star Grunkemeyer is no slouch.

Grunkemeyer stands at 6-foot-2 and 190 pounds. He’s also a dual-sport athlete as a member of Olentangy’s high school basketball team.

On Sunday, Grunkemeyer was invited to the Elite 11 Finals, a camp that invites the top quarterback recruits to compete against one another. Penn State quarterbacks Allar and Jaxon Smolik both competed in the Elite 11 each of the last two seasons.

During his junior season in 2022, Grunkemeyer completed 241 of his 375 pass attempts for 2,649 yards, 25 touchdowns and eight interceptions. Grunkemeyer also added 201 rushing yards and four rushing touchdowns on the ground.

Here are a few things that stand out from his highlight tape.

Throwing on the run

Grunkemeyer’s ability to throw on the run is his skill that sticks out the most.

Grunkemeyer is a right-handed quarterback, but on his tape, there are several instances where he rolls out left and is still able to deliver an accurate ball out wide.

Throwing on the run is obviously an important quality for quarterbacks on all levels, but the need for a quarterback to be able to throw on the run increases as the competition gets better.

The quarterback’s throwing pocket is always susceptible to collapse on any given play. Being able to throw on the run, especially in the direction of a player’s offhand, can be the difference between a good quarterback and a great quarterback.

Grunkemeyer’s ability to throw on the run also opens up Penn State’s playbook as it can incorporate bootlegs and rollouts.

Medium and deep pass accuracy

Any quarterback who wants to play in higher-level football has to be accurate in the medium and deep pass game.

Grunkemeyer possesses both of those attributes.

Grunkemeyer is even able to deliver accurate passes downfield even when he’s off balance. There are a couple throws on his tape that resemble Zach Wilson’s infamous Pro Day throw.

Grunkemeyer doesn’t necessarily have the strongest arm, but when he does take a deep shot, it’s usually on target.

Athleticism

Grunkemeyer’s Twitter account says he ran a 4.78-second 40-yard dash, and his speed shows in his tape.

Despite Grunkemeyer barely eclipsing the 200-yard rushing mark during his junior season, there were a few long runs on his highlight tape where he made defenders miss. Not everybody can be Lamar Jackson, but Grunkemeyer’s athleticism allows him to run when he needs to.

On top of Grunkemeyer’s ability to run downfield, he’s also able to bounce around the pocket and turn potential sacks into positive yardage.

