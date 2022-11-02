High-tempo offenses that run a bunch of plays at a high pace aren’t uncommon in the college football landscape. In fact, Penn State plays “maybe the fastest offense in the country” on Saturday, according to Franklin.

Indiana is No. 4 in the country in average plays per game, running 81.4 per contest. Its quarterback, Connor Bazelak, has attempted 379 passes this season, which is No. 2 in the entire country and No. 1 in the Big Ten by a large margin.

“In theory, [tempo] would simplify people. You wouldn’t get the exotic blitz or the exotic coverage because people were more concerned… you just want to make a solid call and have your guys out there and execute it,” James Franklin said. “You don’t want to call something exotic, and somebody doesn’t get the call, and you blow a coverage and give up a huge play.”

Of course, the other bonus of throwing in a fast-paced offense is to fatigue the opposing team. Players that can completely change the course of a drive won’t have enough time to recover and recharge before each play.

According to Franklin, hurry-up offenses will run quick plays like bubble screens to also stretch the defense “sideline to sideline.”

“You take a really good defensive end, they can’t sub them out,” Franklin said. “Those guys are stuck on the field, and now they’re not the same type of players that they typically are.”

The Nittany Lions haven’t faced an offensive scheme like the Hoosiers’ since their Week 1 matchup against Purdue, a team that ranks No. 6 in the country with 80 plays per game.

In Penn State’s season opener against the Boilermakers, quarterback Aidan O’Connell attempted 59 passes in the Nittany Lions’ 35-31 win.

The blue and white secondary will have to prepare for another quick and high workload again on Saturday.

“Obviously, Indiana is kind of known for it is definitely going to use [tempo] maybe more than we've seen in the past,” linebacker Tyler Elsdon said. “Teams before ran tempo. And we have a great plan in place to practice that… we've always practiced tempo to make sure we're ready for that.

The Nittany Lions enter the contest against Indiana averaging 71.3 plays per game, good for No. 57 in the country.

According to wide receiver Parker Washington, though, Penn State has been trying to implement and establish a tempo offense of its own recently, running 83 plays in its previous game against Ohio State.

The Nittany Lions will continue to build on that against Indiana.

“I will say we started to build more on our tempo game [with] planned passes,” Washington said. “I feel like sometimes we play our best in that way. I feel like that’s a big key for us.”

Since the offense practices a higher-tempo attack to utilize it during the games, Washington has seen the impact it can have on defenses from his perspective out wide.

Penn State has to corral the fast-paced Indiana offense to get its season pointed in the right direction after the loss to Ohio State last week.

“But as far as defenses, they have to adjust and move fast, and I feel like that can be tough sometimes because they can mess up on coverages, mess up on schemes on the D-line and linebacker position,” Washington said. “I feel like this is a big game for us.”

