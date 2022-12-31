Penn State has dealt with a bunch of talented quarterbacks this year commanding high-powered offenses in the Big Ten, and Utah’s offense fits the same description.

“It’s a great challenge with this Utah offense that is scoring 40 points a game,” defensive coordinator Manny Diaz said Friday. “They do a great job of just questioning your toughness down after down the way they pound the football.”

Luckily for Penn State’s defense, Utah’s offensive coordinator Andy Ludwig said there hasn’t been a single defense that they’ve faced quite like Penn State’s.

“This is without a doubt the best defensive unit that we’ve faced this year,” Ludwig said Friday.

The leader of Utah’s offense is its quarterback, junior Cameron Rising.

“I think he is a great player,” safety Ji’Ayir Brown said. “He has a lot of experience with that team. I feel like he’s the reason their offense goes. He makes a lot of great passes.”

Rising, from Ventura, California, fits the description of a wild, wild west gunslinger with his long hair and handlebar mustache.

He has the toughness and grit of a western cowboy and showed it after he shook off a massive hit that knocked his helmet off during the Pac-12 Championship.

“When your quarterback is tough, your entire offense is tough by the nature of the game,” Diaz said. “Everybody on the sideline is watching your quarterback. When he can demonstrate that he's tough, everybody's level of toughness picks up.”

Rising isn’t high on the Pac-12 leaderboards in terms of passing because, like Penn State, Utah’s identity is running the ball.

The Utes’ leading back is Tavion Thomas, but he has been sidelined with an injury as of late, so the torch has been passed off to sophomore back Micah Bernard. Bernard rushed for 88 yards and a touchdown in the Pac-12 Championship game.

“The running backs like to get downhill,” linebacker Curtis Jacobs said. “Those four or five yards a carry are really gut punches. That's really what we have to key it on and focus on, and everything else is pretty much complementary.”

Without Thomas, Rising has used his legs more often and averages six yards per carry. He’s not afraid to take off out of the pocket to try and pick up the first down.

“His legs man,” defensive tackle P.J. Mustipher said. “I don’t know too many people that know about the way he can run. Watching film, that guy can take off. If he doesn’t like what he sees downfield, then he is going to use his feet, and he can do that extremely well. He’s really punishing teams that they’ve played with his feet. He’s a phenomenal player.”

Rising can still sling the ball even though his passing stats don’t match up too well with the rest of the Pac-12.

Like Penn State, Utah heavily leans on its tight ends, with the Utes’ leading receiver being tight end Dalton Kincaid.

Kincaid declared for the NFL Draft and won’t play in the Rose Bowl, but Utah still has two tight ends who can fill his place in junior Thomas Yassmin and senior Brant Kuithe.

Diaz said Penn State has to be “disciplined” when dealing with Utah’s duo of tight ends.

“We always say you have to keep your eyes on your luggage,” Diaz said. “If you don’t keep your eyes on your luggage, those guys all of a sudden get wide open.”

Diaz said Utah’s tight ends put up receiver-like numbers, especially yards per catch, but Diaz said Penn State’s defense gets “blessed” every day because the players get to play against a “great” trio of tight ends in Brenton Strange, Tyler Warren and Theo Johnson.

Tight ends, receivers or running backs, the only way they get the ball is from a quarterback — and Diaz said Rising is what the offense rides on.

“What you can see is Utah has belief,” Diaz said. “They believe in their leader. Why wouldn’t they because of the way he plays the game? When they need a play, whether it’s a 2-point conversion in the first matchup against [USC], they’re going to call his number.”

