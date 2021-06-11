Penn State strengthened its roster on the defensive side of the ball with a player from a familiar junior college program Thursday.
Lackawanna College linebacker, defensive end combo Zymir Cobbs announced his commitment to Penn State via Twitter Thursday night.
Excited to Announce I’ll be continuing my Education and Football career at Penn State University! So grateful for the opportunity, thank you to everyone who has helped me get to this point! #WeAre🔵⚪️ pic.twitter.com/YGDyoWmu4t— Z.Cobbs (@zymircobbs_) June 10, 2021
The Philadelphia native joins the Nittany Lions with four years of eligibility.
Alongside his stint at Lackawanna — where multiple Nittany Lions began their college careers — Cobbs also went to Imhotep Charter in high school, former Penn State and current Washington Football Team defensive end Shaka Toney's alma mater.
MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE
On Thursday afternoon, Penn State students received a highly anticipated announcement.