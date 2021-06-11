Penn State strengthened its roster on the defensive side of the ball with a player from a familiar junior college program Thursday.

Lackawanna College linebacker, defensive end combo Zymir Cobbs announced his commitment to Penn State via Twitter Thursday night.

The Philadelphia native joins the Nittany Lions with four years of eligibility.

Alongside his stint at Lackawanna — where multiple Nittany Lions began their college careers — Cobbs also went to Imhotep Charter in high school, former Penn State and current Washington Football Team defensive end Shaka Toney's alma mater.

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE