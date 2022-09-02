Penn State traveled to West Lafayette, Indiana for the team’s season opener against Purdue, and was barely able to survive the Boilermakers in a 35-31 victory to open the season.

In an up and down victory that featured a bit of everything, there was a lot to grade in the Nittany Lions’ opening win of the season.

Here are Penn State’s game grades for the offense, defense, special teams and coaching.

Offense grade: C

It’s not the 2021 football season anymore, but you might not be able to tell that by the run game.

After not cracking the top-100 in team rushing yards per game last season, the Nittany Lions’ rushing attack looks like it’s headed for the same fate as Penn State didn’t have a running back register more than four yards per carry. True freshmen Kaytron Allen led the Nittany Lions with 31 rushing yards each.

The largest run of the game was a 13-yard carry by Lee in the fourth quarter. There wasn’t any room for the running backs to run as Purdue completely shut down Penn State’s predictable running offense.

As far as the passing attack, Sean Clifford looked good in the first half of his season debut and so did the play calling. However, after Clifford’s absence to begin the second half and several drops by seemingly every wide receiver, the Penn State passing game was also stifled over the last two quarters. Clifford’s own production went downhill after overthrowing a wide open Mitchell Tinsley which resulted in a pick-6 that gave Purdue a 31-28 lead with 8:29 left in the fourth quarter.

Mitchell Tinsley’s impact is exactly what the Nittany Lions could have hoped for in the first game of the season. Tinsley compiled 84 yards and a touchdown, including a large gain that set up Penn State’s go-ahead score.

Drew Allar came in for a series before Clifford returned to action, and completed two passes on four attempts for 26 yards before the Purdue defense forced the offense off the field.

Although Penn State drove down the field for a game-winning touchdown pass, Mike Yurcich’s second year in State College showed neither change nor improvement as far as the run goes in the 35-31 win against Purdue to open the 2022 season. Penn State’s improved aerial production and a game-winning drive makes the offensive grade a C.

Defense grade: B

Much like last season, Penn State’s defense was the better side of the ball, although it still wasn’t that great.

Redshirt freshman safety Zakee Wheatley was the lone star of the defense. Wheatley’s second-quarter forced fumble with seconds left to go before halftime changed the momentum of the game completely, as the Nittany Lions capitalized on a 67-yard Brenton Strange touchdown catch with :02 in the half.

Other than that, Purdue’s offense diced Penn State’s defense — through the air and on the ground — to the tune of 31 points and 426 total yards, although seven of those points were due to a pick-6.

The pass rush wasn’t able to pressure Boilermaker quarterback Aidan O’Connell before the fourth quarter, as the sixth-year senior threw for 356 yards in his senior debut. Penn State was able to get a bit more pressure in the second half, with both blitz packages and block shedding.

The secondary struggled in pass coverage and with penalties, as Iowa transfer Charlie Jones was able to get open downfield on multiple occasions. Both Joey Porter Jr. and Johnny Dixon were cited for pass interference penalties — Dixon doing so multiple times — and Dixon was burned in coverage multiple times. Dixon somewhat redeemed himself thanks to his sack on Purdue’s final drive, but he was still a target in coverage.

The fourth quarter was a completely different story, as the secondary broke up multiple passes down the stretch that gave the offense chances that set up the game-winning score, and shut down a potential game-winning drive.

Coaching grade: D+ (Yurcich D-, Manny Diaz B)

If we’re talking about predictable play calling, Penn State’s offense has to be toward the top of the list.

It seems like every first down play is a run between the tackles. In fact, most Penn State run plays are targeted to go between the tackles. It seems that the only time a run play ends up on the outside is when the running back bounces it to the outside, but oftentimes the run blocking breaks down before then.

While the decision to cycle one running back per drive gives everyone an opportunity for reps, it doesn’t allow the running backs to get any sort of consistency as they have to wait a couple drives to see the field again.

In 2019, Texas’ Yurcich-led offense scored 42.7 points per game, good for second in school history. Unless something changes over the course of the season, 2019 Yurcich has yet to be seen in State College.

The only reason that the coaching grade isn’t an F is because of defensive coordinator Manny Diaz. Diaz’s defense is the only group that showed some sort of adjustment all night, as he called for more blitzes on the quarterback in the second half after a recognizable lack of pass rush in the first half.

Diaz’s defense locked up Purdue in the fourth quarter, and is a large reason why Penn State pulled away the win.

However, after Yurcich and James Franklin’s refusal to open up the playbook, or inability to do so, causes the coaching grade to be low despite a great final drive.

Special teams grade: A+

Special teams was easily Penn State’s best facet of the game.

Sixth-year punter Barney Amor was fantastic when Penn State called his name, and that happened a lot as Amor punted eight times for a combined 374 yards in the season opener. Amor was able to pin the Boilermakers deep in their own territory on multiple occasions, landing several punts inside the 20 and a couple inside the 10.

Amor won the heavily contested punting battle this offseason, and after his Week 1 performance, it looks like Amor is here to stay.

The field goal kicking unit wasn’t called on often, but Jake Pinegar was able to convert all four of his extra point attempts in his season debut.

The return game was average in the season opener. Parker Washington had a great punt return in the first half, but canceled it out with a considerable loss on a second half punt return. He netted one yard on the night.

Kick returning was slightly below average in terms of yardage, but there weren’t any disasters, like a fumble or a muffed punt.