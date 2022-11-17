Penn State’s 2023 walk-on class added another member on Thursday.

Defensive end Joey Palko announced his commitment to the Nittany Lions on Twitter, ending it off with ‘WE ARE STAYING HOME!”

Palko, who attended Pottsville Area High School, committed to Bucknell this past August, but a roster spot at Penn State was enough to change his mind.

