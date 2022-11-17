PSU vs. UMD FB, Franklin + Fans

Penn State head coach James Franklin high-fives fans at team arrival prior to The Penn State Nittany Lions football game vs. the Maryland Terrapin at Beaver Stadium on Saturday Nov. 12, 2022 in University Park Pa. The Nittany Lions shut out the Terrapins 30-0.

 Caleb Craig

Penn State’s 2023 walk-on class added another member on Thursday.

Defensive end Joey Palko announced his commitment to the Nittany Lions on Twitter, ending it off with ‘WE ARE STAYING HOME!”

Palko, who attended Pottsville Area High School, committed to Bucknell this past August, but a roster spot at Penn State was enough to change his mind.

