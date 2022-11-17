Penn State’s 2023 walk-on class added another member on Thursday.
Defensive end Joey Palko announced his commitment to the Nittany Lions on Twitter, ending it off with ‘WE ARE STAYING HOME!”
WE ARE 💙🤍🦁🦁 @coachjfranklin @ZemaitisTouch_ @Coach_Elby @Coachpoindexter @CoachJScott_DL @mcgeoy11 @joey_schlaffer pic.twitter.com/IuISJGnDji— Joey Palko (@joey_palko) November 17, 2022
Palko, who attended Pottsville Area High School, committed to Bucknell this past August, but a roster spot at Penn State was enough to change his mind.
