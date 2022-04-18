Penn State added a preferred walk-on at a position of need Sunday night.
Offensive guard Ian Harvie will join the Nittany Lions' 2022 recruiting class, he announced on his Twitter.
107% COMMITTED #WEARE22@coachjfranklin @CoachTrautFB @CoachDScott1 @DannKabalaPSU pic.twitter.com/PdJ7CH4PTF— Ian Harvie (@ianharviie) April 18, 2022
Harvie took a visit to Penn State in late January en route to his walk-on offer Friday.
The 6-foot-3, 270-pound lineman currently attends Spring-Ford High School in Royersford, Pennsylvania.
MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE
One of the largest draft-stock risers from last spring to now, especially thanks to standout…