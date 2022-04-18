Penn State Football Practice Football Artifact Photo

Penn State added a preferred walk-on at a position of need Sunday night.

Offensive guard Ian Harvie will join the Nittany Lions' 2022 recruiting class, he announced on his Twitter.

Harvie took a visit to Penn State in late January en route to his walk-on offer Friday.

The 6-foot-3, 270-pound lineman currently attends Spring-Ford High School in Royersford, Pennsylvania.

