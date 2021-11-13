You are the owner of this article.
centerpiece

Penn State football gains preferred walk-on commitment from in-state 2022 long snapper

Penn State football vs. Indiana, Franklin

Head Coach James Franklin smiles after Penn State football’s Stripe Out game against Indiana at Beaver Stadium, Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021. The Nittany Lions shutout the Hoosiers 24-0.

 Lily LaRegina

Penn State has enjoyed a sturdy special teams unit all of 2021, behind the impressive kicking of Jordan Stout and the pregame management of coordinator Joe Lorig.

On Saturday, the Nittany Lions added some depth to their future, picking up one of the top in-state long snappers for the class of 2022.

Shenango, Pennsylvania, native Will Patton announced his commitment to the blue and white as a preferred walk-on in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Patton is rated as the No. 35 long snapper in the country, according to Kohl’s Professional Camps.

