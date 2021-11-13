Penn State football gains preferred walk-on commitment from in-state 2022 long snapper

Penn State has enjoyed a sturdy special teams unit all of 2021, behind the impressive kicking of Jordan Stout and the pregame management of coordinator Joe Lorig.

On Saturday, the Nittany Lions added some depth to their future, picking up one of the top in-state long snappers for the class of 2022.

Shenango, Pennsylvania, native Will Patton announced his commitment to the blue and white as a preferred walk-on in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Blessed to announce that I will be continuing my academic and athletic career at Penn State. All glory to God! @coachjfranklin @CoachJoeLorig @CoachRaisbeck pic.twitter.com/VRdaiozWtp — Will Patton (@will_patton1) November 13, 2021

Patton is rated as the No. 35 long snapper in the country, according to Kohl’s Professional Camps.

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE

Betting lines and information as Penn State football plays host to Michigan If you were to place a bet on any football game, Michigan versus Penn State may be the one for you.