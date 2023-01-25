Penn State gained another walk-on commit Wednesday.

Quarterback Karson Kiesewetter announced that he is committing to Penn State as a walk-on.

At Bishop Guilfoyle High School in Altoona, Pennsylvania, Kiesewetter threw for 2,018 yards, 18 touchdowns and averaged 155.2 yards per game in 2022.

He led his squad to the quarterfinals of the Class 2A State playoff.

Kiesewetter is a multi-sport athlete playing on the high school's basketball team as well.

