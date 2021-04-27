Football commit graphic
Graphic by Ben McClary

Penn State football added to its 2021 recruiting class Tuesday.

Jace Tutty announced his commitment to the program as a preferred walk-on via Twitter.

The Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania, native earned second-team All-State recognition for his performance as a linebacker during the 2020 season.

In addition to linebacker, Tutty also played safety, running back and wide receiver.

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.