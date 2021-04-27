Penn State football added to its 2021 recruiting class Tuesday.
Jace Tutty announced his commitment to the program as a preferred walk-on via Twitter.
After talking with @DannKabalaPSU, I am humbled to announce that I am committed to Penn State University. Thank you to all of my coaches, family, and friends who have supported me along the way. #WeAre @Sburg_Fb pic.twitter.com/YS3D48WVb2— Jace Tutty (@jacetutty) April 27, 2021
The Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania, native earned second-team All-State recognition for his performance as a linebacker during the 2020 season.
In addition to linebacker, Tutty also played safety, running back and wide receiver.
MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE
