James Franklin’s class of 2022 group was bolstered even further Tuesday.

Iowa Western defensive tackle Jordan van den Berg committed to Penn State, he announced via Twitter. Van den Berg will reportedly join the Nittany Lions this weekend and be available to play in 2021, according to 247Sports' Sean Fitz.

The junior college transfer racked up 20 tackles and one sack through six games in his first season with the Reivers.

The South Africa native is the first defensive line commitment in the 2022 class.

