Twenty-five minutes prior to kickoff, and Penn State has gained another commitment from an in-state recruit.

Three-star tight end Joey Schlaffer unofficially visited Happy Valley for the Nittany Lions' Week 2 matchup with Ball State. He earned an offer before heading back home to Reading, Pennsylvania.

Schlaffer returned to Penn State for the White Out on Sept. 18, and made his official announcement of his commitment on Saturday.

The Exeter Township product is the fourth prospect and second tight end to commit to the Nittany Lions class of 2023, a class already ranked No. 7 in the country, according to 247Sports.