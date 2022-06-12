Penn State added another Pennsylvania native commit for the class of 2023.
Three-star receiver Yazeed Haynes announced his commitment to the Nittany Lions via Twitter on Sunday.
Decided to stay home! Fully committed to Penn State University! #weare @coachjfranklin @CoachStubbs @CoachTerryPSU @adamgorney @RivalsFriedman pic.twitter.com/5ZxS2aLuvM— Yazeed Haynes (@ZeedHaynes) June 12, 2022
Haynes is Penn State’s second receiver commit for the class of 2023, coming in as the 17th-best player in Pennsylvania and the No. 80 wide receiver in the country, according to 247sports.
The Fort Washington, Pennsylvania, native chose James Franklin and company after originally being committed to Rutgers.
Haynes was given an offer after attending Penn State’s camp on June 4. He reportedly ran a 4.39 40-yard dash to catch the eyes of the Nittany Lion staff.
MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE
Ex-Penn State football player Brandon Short announces anti-gun violence foundation in honor of daughter
Former Penn State linebacker Brandon Short announced the launch of The Karli Short Better To…