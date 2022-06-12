Penn State added another Pennsylvania native commit for the class of 2023.

Three-star receiver Yazeed Haynes announced his commitment to the Nittany Lions via Twitter on Sunday.

Haynes is Penn State’s second receiver commit for the class of 2023, coming in as the 17th-best player in Pennsylvania and the No. 80 wide receiver in the country, according to 247sports.

The Fort Washington, Pennsylvania, native chose James Franklin and company after originally being committed to Rutgers.

Haynes was given an offer after attending Penn State’s camp on June 4. He reportedly ran a 4.39 40-yard dash to catch the eyes of the Nittany Lion staff.

