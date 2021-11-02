Penn State’s 2022 recruiting class just keeps expanding, adding yet another wide receiver/tight end to the group Tuesday night.
Kolt Pearce took a visit to Happy Valley for Penn State’s Homecoming matchup with Illinois. Two weeks later, the 6-foot-6 pass catcher announced his commitment to the program as a walk-on.
We Are⚪️🔵 @coachjfranklin @CoachTHowle @knnysndrs @CoachBachGilman @CoachBJHall5 @QBCoachBaucia @macfitperform @andrejones1185 @CoachLester18 @CoachCoreydmv @UnrivaledPsu @PennStateRivals @LeeWardlawNews pic.twitter.com/3rGzhTOgG7— Kolt Pearce (@kpearce22) November 3, 2021
A native of Baltimore, Pearce becomes the fourth Maryland prospect to commit to Penn State’s 2022 class — joining Dani Dennis-Sutton, KJ Winston and Andre Roye.
Following defensive back Jordan Allen’s decommitment from the program last week, Pearce now takes his spot as the 26th prospect to commit for 2022, a class currently ranked No. 3 nationally by 247Sports.
