Penn State’s 2022 recruiting class just keeps expanding, adding yet another wide receiver/tight end to the group Tuesday night.

Kolt Pearce took a visit to Happy Valley for Penn State’s Homecoming matchup with Illinois. Two weeks later, the 6-foot-6 pass catcher announced his commitment to the program as a walk-on.

A native of Baltimore, Pearce becomes the fourth Maryland prospect to commit to Penn State’s 2022 class — joining Dani Dennis-Sutton, KJ Winston and Andre Roye.

Following defensive back Jordan Allen’s decommitment from the program last week, Pearce now takes his spot as the 26th prospect to commit for 2022, a class currently ranked No. 3 nationally by 247Sports.

