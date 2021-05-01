Penn State coach James Franklin did not let the NFL Draft festivities interfere with his recruiting on Saturday.

The Nittany Lions added 3-star offensive lineman Maleek McNeil Saturday afternoon, the player announced on Twitter.

The East Hampton, Massachusetts, native held other offers from Auburn, Boston College, Rutgers and Duke but decided to come to Happy Valley and play under offensive line coach Phil Trautwein.

McNeil is the second offensive lineman in the class of 2022, as he joins 4-star tackle Drew Shelton.

