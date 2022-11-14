Penn State Football V. Maryland, James Franklin

James Franklin high fives fans as he walks into Beaver Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022 in University Park, Pa.

 Jackson Ranger

Penn State had a player leave its roster Monday morning and had a new player commit Monday night.

Offensive lineman Liam Powers announced he has committed to Penn State and will be a walk-on for the class of 2023.

Powers is a 6-foot-3, 280-pound Pennsylvania talent and played at Central Bucks East High School.

