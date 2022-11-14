Penn State had a player leave its roster Monday morning and had a new player commit Monday night.
Offensive lineman Liam Powers announced he has committed to Penn State and will be a walk-on for the class of 2023.
WE ARE!! @coachjfranklin @PennStateFball @CoachTrautFB @CoachJohnReagan @CBEastFootball @Coach_Elby @CoachDScott1 pic.twitter.com/cgr3I5ck4B— Liam Powers (@LiamPowers14) November 14, 2022
Powers is a 6-foot-3, 280-pound Pennsylvania talent and played at Central Bucks East High School.
Penn State grabbed a pair of weekly Big Ten honors on Monday.