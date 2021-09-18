Check off your bingo boards if you had a class of 2023 commitment at halftime of the White Out.
Cornerback Lamont Payne announced his commitment to the Nittany Lions via Twitter after the halftime whistle blew.
#WeAre 107% LOCKED IN💙🤍🦁 @210ths @BrianDohn247 @DC5StarAthlete @Rivals @RivalsSnyder @ShadowStudentAt pic.twitter.com/CDjQbdGZEf— Lamont Payne🏴☠️🦋 (@Lamontpayne18) September 19, 2021
The 3-star defensive back hails from Bridgeville, Pennsylvania, and joins offensive lineman Alex Birchmeier as the only 2023 commitments for Penn State thus far.
MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE
As part of the most iconic portion of the College GameDay broadcast, 86-year-old Lee Corso p…