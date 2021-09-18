Check off your bingo boards if you had a class of 2023 commitment at halftime of the White Out.

Cornerback Lamont Payne announced his commitment to the Nittany Lions via Twitter after the halftime whistle blew.

The 3-star defensive back hails from Bridgeville, Pennsylvania, and joins offensive lineman Alex Birchmeier as the only 2023 commitments for Penn State thus far.

