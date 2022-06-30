Penn State’s secondary just became deeper after James Franklin and company received another commitment on Thursday, the group’s fifth in June.

The blue and white picked up 4-star safety King Mack after he committed to the Nittany Lions. He attends St. Thomas Aquinas High School in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, the same school as fellow Nittany Lion commit Conrad Hussey.

Mack officially visited Penn State on June 17 and later named a top two of Penn State and Big Ten rival Michigan State. The No. 23 safety in the country is now headed to Happy Valley to join a very strong 2023 recruiting class for Franklin.

