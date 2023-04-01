Penn State's secondary just got a little beefier.

Four-star cornerback Jon Mitchell announced he has committed to the Nittany Lions for the class of 2024.

The Jacksonville, Florida, native made his commitment after a weekend visit to Happy Valley.

He becomes Penn State's sixth member of the class, the second corner and the second-highest rated commit.

Mitchell is the 30th-best player out of Florida and the 17th-best corner in the class.

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE

Penn State football trio named 2023 Walter Camp Preseason All-Americans With a little over five months remaining until Penn State’s season opener, the Nittany Lions…