Penn State's secondary just got a little beefier.
Four-star cornerback Jon Mitchell announced he has committed to the Nittany Lions for the class of 2024.
#WeAre🦁
The Jacksonville, Florida, native made his commitment after a weekend visit to Happy Valley.
He becomes Penn State's sixth member of the class, the second corner and the second-highest rated commit.
Mitchell is the 30th-best player out of Florida and the 17th-best corner in the class.
