After 4-star running back Kaytron Allen’s commitment Friday, Penn State added its second 2022 recruit in as many days and continued its scorching-hot month of July.
Three-star defensive back Jordan Allen announced his commitment to the Nittany Lions via Instagram Live Saturday afternoon, becoming the 20th commitment in James Franklin’s No. 2-ranked class.
The Lafayette, Louisiana, product is the program’s first commitment from the state of Louisiana since Michael Mauti in 2008.
Allen joins Lackawanna transfer Tyrece Mills and wide receiver/safety prospect Mehki Flowers as the only defensive backs in the 2022 group.
MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE
From Saquon Barkley and Miles Sanders to the current duo of Noah Cain and Keyvone Lee, Penn …