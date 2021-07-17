After 4-star running back Kaytron Allen’s commitment Friday, Penn State added its second 2022 recruit in as many days and continued its scorching-hot month of July.

Three-star defensive back Jordan Allen announced his commitment to the Nittany Lions via Instagram Live Saturday afternoon, becoming the 20th commitment in James Franklin’s No. 2-ranked class.

The Lafayette, Louisiana, product is the program’s first commitment from the state of Louisiana since Michael Mauti in 2008.

Allen joins Lackawanna transfer Tyrece Mills and wide receiver/safety prospect Mehki Flowers as the only defensive backs in the 2022 group.

