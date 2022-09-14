No. 22 Penn State is facing a different beast in its Week 3 matchup at Auburn.

The Nittany Lions are 2-0 so far this season and just hopped back into the AP rankings this week, but they haven’t faced an offense like the Tigers’ so far this season. Purdue and Ohio largely relied on their passing games to beat Penn State, while Auburn’s forte is pounding the rock.

Led by junior running back Tank Bigsby, the Tigers have run their way to the No. 14 rushing offense in the country, averaging 247.5 yards per game.

While the Nittany Lions’ secondary might have to get more involved in stopping the run, Penn State’s front seven is excited for the opportunity to get more physical.

“I feel like this is a game you want to be a part of as a linebacker. Being able to come downhill, strike, get those tackles,” linebacker Curtis Jacobs said Tuesday. “I mean, you didn’t come to Penn State to be a linebacker to watch someone play 7-on-7 against you.”

Bigsby leads the team with 198 rushing yards on 29 carries, good for 6.8 yards per carry, but backup quarterback Robby Ashford and backup running back Jarquez Hunter also pose a threat on the ground.

Ashford splits time with T.J. Finley, but he’s seen an increase in snaps thanks to his ability in the run game, which opens up potential defensive lapses on play-action passes. The redshirt-freshman quarterback has compiled 129 yards rushing on just 13 carries, along with 101 yards passing on five completions. Meanwhile, Hunter is the team’s leader with four touchdowns on the ground.

“Our defensive line, our defensive tackles and our linebacking corps will be tested this week,” James Franklin said in his weekly press conference. “Not just in the run game but also the complimentary play-action passes that are going to put those guys in conflict and some of the [run-pass option] stuff as well.

“That will be reinforced in the team meeting, and that’ll be reinforced in practice all week long, but starting today, which is a hard hat day for us.”

Following the departure of former linebackers Ellis Brooks, Jesse Luketa and Brandon Smith to the NFL Draft this offseason, Penn State’s linebacker room is thinner than normal and was one of the team’s biggest question marks before the season started. Jacobs is the only linebacker returning from last year’s rotation.

Veteran safety-turned-linebacker Jonathan Sutherland converted to the Sam outside linebacker spot, while Tyler Elsdon and Kobe King have rotated in the middle of the defense. Exciting true freshman Abdul Carter has seen heavy action on the edges through two games, too.

So far, the new guys have transitioned into their roles pretty smoothly, but that’s mostly happened in the pass coverage aspect of the game. Their versatility in run fits will be tested against Auburn.

“I think going into the year we knew that linebacker, we had questions there in terms of returning experience… They’re getting better every day,” Franklin said. “But this is going to be a challenge, there’s no doubt about it. You make a mistake against this crew, and it has a chance to cost you.”

While they’ve shown signs of promise already, including Jacobs’ description of Carter as “crazy athletic” and “impressive,” Penn State is walking into a hostile environment this weekend that will really test the team. The Week 3 clash is the Tigers’ “All Auburn, All Orange” game in front of 87,451 people.

Franklin, who previously coached at Vanderbilt before he was hired at Penn State, knows the SEC atmosphere well and has wasted no time trying to get his team prepared. The Nittany Lions are going to have to be sharp to start the season 3-0.

“We [prepared for] it during training camp, but we really did it last week,” Franklin said. “The guys were looking at me like I was crazy … We went all silent count last week in practice with the music as loud as possible.”

Penn State’s road test against Auburn serves as a potential early season momentum boost, especially for the team’s front seven, should the Nittany Lions come away with a win.

“We gotta bring our hard hats on Saturday,” Jacobs said. “I think they have three really good backs.”

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE