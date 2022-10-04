Penn State has not shied away from playing freshmen early and often through five games.

With the positives that come with playing rising stars early in their college careers comes one notable negative, knocking out a potential extra year of redshirt eligibility after appearing in five games.

Here’s a look at the Nittany Lions who have lost their redshirt eligibility and those who are working their way toward doing so.

Running backs Nick Singleton, Kaytron Allen

Likely no freshmen on the roster have made as much of an impact on Penn State as running backs Nick Singleton and Kaytron Allen.

The two have combined for 766 rushing yards and eight touchdowns and have rushed for a combined average of 6.38 yards per carry.

Each has earned Big Ten Freshman of the Week honors at certain points throughout the season, with Singleton doing so twice.

Singleton and Allen each burned their redshirts after combining for 173 rushing yards against Northwestern.

Abdul Carter, linebacker

If the two running backs haven't made the most impact of any rising star this season, linebacker Abdul Carter has.

Recruited out of high school as a middle linebacker, Carter has transitioned into a dominant force on the outside, tallying 18 tackles, one sack, one forced fumble and two passes defensed in just five games.

Carter burnt his redshirt in what was a relatively quiet two-tackle outing against the Wildcats.

Dani Dennis-Sutton, defensive end

Following Arnold Ebiketie’s move to the NFL, Penn State was left with a major hole in its pass rushing corps — then came former 5-star defensive end Dani Dennis-Sutton.

While he hasn’t played as much as Singleton, Allen and Carter, Denni-Sutton has made a major impact in the opportunities he’s been given, tallying three sacks through five games.

Omari Evans, wide receiver

Few expected him to play as much as he has when he committed to Penn State last October, but wide receiver Omari Evans has found his role in the offense and is expected to build on it.

Evans has played in all five games this season, both on offense and on special teams, hauling in one touchdown.

Four-game mark

A few Penn State freshmen, quarterback Drew Allar, safety KJ Winston and defensive tackle Zane Durant, have all appeared in four games, meaning one more appearance, and their redshirts are burnt.

Allar was expected to play against Northwestern on Saturday, but a close game kept him sidelined.

