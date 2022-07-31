Nick Singleton left Governor Mifflin High School as arguably one of the best football players to don a Mustang jersey.

The Penn State running back holds school and Berks County records with 6,326 rushing yards and 116 touchdowns as career numbers while racking up 2,059 rushing yards and 44 touchdowns during his senior year. He led the Mustangs to a 10-1 record and a Berks Football League Section 1 title.

Saturday marked Singleton’s return to his alma mater, but this time, he made an impact in a different way.

The new Nittany Lion held a football camp that bore his name in partnership with Gatorade at Governor Mifflin High School. Campers included school students and members of the Olivet Boys and Girls Club.

Singleton, who was named Gatorade Player of the Year following the 2021 season, received a choice to hold his camp at either Governor Mifflin or in the State College area.

According to the freshman, it was “really easy” to choose his hometown as the location.

“I chose here because this is where it all started,” Singleton told The Daily Collegian. “I always wanted to do it here so my family gets to see and all of my community and coaches are here.

“I wanted to do it with all my community. This is where it used to happen for me.”

The Shillington, Pennsylvania, native grew up attending football camps as a student at Governor Mifflin.

While the camps didn’t feature prominent college athletes like himself, they did showcase what’s possible at the next level and allowed Singleton to hone his skills.

“I went to Mifflin camps,” Singleton said. “I looked up to all the seniors that played at Governor Mifflin. They made a big impact on me.”

Thanks to name, image and likeness legislation that took effect last summer, Singleton has the opportunity to make a new kind of impact on his community.

The freshman navigated the NIL landscape as a recruit and collected the benefits before even playing a college football game.

With help from his family and his agency, Athletes First, Singleton accepted deals with Gatorade and West Shore Home.

“My mom and dad helped me out a lot, but Athletes First has been awesome,” Singleton said. “They’ve been a big help with all of this.”

Singleton made his way around stations set up around the football field he found success on for four years.

From throwing passes to giving handoffs, the running back participated in multiple drills to show his campers the right way to sharpen their skills while sharing smiles along the way.

NIL allowed Singleton to become a role model while giving back to a community that accepted and cheered for him throughout his prep career.

“I want to give them the same opportunity that I had been given,” Singleton said. “Not everybody had the same opportunities, but I just wanted to give them that [and] show them great character and work ethic.”

