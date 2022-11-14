Penn State lost another member of the 2022 recruiting class on Monday morning.

Nittany Lion true-freshman offensive lineman Maleek McNeil is no longer with the program. His official roster page no longer exists on the Penn State Athletics website.

McNeil was a 3-star recruit out of Cortlandt Manor, New York, and his departure now means just three offensive linemen remain from Penn State's class of 2022. It's unclear as of now whether McNeil is entering the transfer portal.

He isn't the first player in the class of 2022 to leave the program this year, as defensive lineman Ken Talley left just before the season kicked off. He entered the transfer portal and went to Michigan State.

