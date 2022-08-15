Penn State lost one of its freshmen before the start of the season Monday.

Nittany Lion freshman defensive end Ken Talley has entered the transfer portal before the 2022 season kicks off, according to a tweet from Mike Farrell. Talley confirmed the news by retweeting it, and his Penn State roster page no longer exists.

2022 DE Ken Talley has entered the transfer portal before playing his first season at Penn State @KenTalley22 @mfarrellsports — FarrellPortal (@farrellportal) August 15, 2022

Talley, the ninth-best player in Pennsylvania, was a 4-star edge rusher out of high school in the class of 2022 and picked Penn State over Baylor, Arizona State and Boston College.

This is the second player the Nittany Lions have lost prior to the season in just three days after running back Caziah Holmes officially left the roster on Saturday.

