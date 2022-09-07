An ex-Penn State defensive lineman is staying in the Big Ten.

Former 4-star 2022 freshman defensive tackle Ken Talley announced on Twitter he's transferring to Michigan State.

The Next Chapter Of My Life Is Here My New Home Let’s Get Paid Thank You @Coach_mtucker #GOGREEN #RELENTLESS pic.twitter.com/XE3siBWfzm — KEN “🃏” TALLEY (@KenTalley22) September 7, 2022

The Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, native didn't play a single snap for the Nittany Lions and will have to wait until next season to suit up for the Spartans, as he missed the transfer deadline.

With Talley's announcement, he becomes the last late Penn State transfer to find a new home after running back Caziah Holmes enrolled at Florida State.

