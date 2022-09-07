Penn State Football Practice August 6 Abdul Carter

Linebacker Abdul Carter (11) watches a field goal drill alongside defensive end Ken Talley (27) during Football Practice on Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022 at Holuba Hall in University Park, Pa. 

 Regan Gross | The Daily Collegian

An ex-Penn State defensive lineman is staying in the Big Ten.

Former 4-star 2022 freshman defensive tackle Ken Talley announced on Twitter he's transferring to Michigan State.

The Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, native didn't play a single snap for the Nittany Lions and will have to wait until next season to suit up for the Spartans, as he missed the transfer deadline.

With Talley's announcement, he becomes the last late Penn State transfer to find a new home after running back Caziah Holmes enrolled at Florida State.

