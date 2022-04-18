phil trautwein ca

Penn State has earned its second preferred walk-on commitment from an offensive lineman in less than 24 hours.

Offensive guard Ben Hartman announced his commitment to the Nittany Lions on Monday afternoon.

The Milton High School product from Milton, Georgia, originally committed to Oregon in February.

In the summer, Hartman is set to join a Penn State squad in need of depth on the offensive line.

