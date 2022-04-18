Penn State has earned its second preferred walk-on commitment from an offensive lineman in less than 24 hours.
Offensive guard Ben Hartman announced his commitment to the Nittany Lions on Monday afternoon.
Change Of Plans #WeAre @CoachTrautFB @coachjfranklin @DannKabalaPSU @CoachDScott1 pic.twitter.com/xDU1pAPKZd— Ben Hartman (@benhartman29) April 18, 2022
The Milton High School product from Milton, Georgia, originally committed to Oregon in February.
In the summer, Hartman is set to join a Penn State squad in need of depth on the offensive line.
