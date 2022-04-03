Once committed to Michigan, Penn State flipped a highly touted in Massachusetts tight end on Sunday morning.

Three-star Andrew Rappleyea announced his decision to decomitt from the Wolverines and commit to the Nittany Lions on Twitter.

“Michigan is a great place with great people but the reality is, I committed too quickly and take full responsibility for that,” Rappleyea wrote.

Having taken three visits to Happy Valley over the past year, Rappleyea was most recently in town March 19.

Joining Mathias Barnwell and Joey Schlaffer, Rappleyea is Penn State’s third tight end commit in its 2023 recruiting class, a class currently ranked No. 1 in the Big Ten and No. 5 in the country, according to 247Sports.

