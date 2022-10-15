Penn State’s kickoff time for its Oct. 29 home matchup with Ohio State has been announced.

Fox Sports announced Saturday morning that the Nittany Lions will host the network’s Big Noon Kickoff.

We have a BIG one coming in a couple of weeks 💪@OhioStateFB at @PennStateFball will be on FOX at 12pm ET! pic.twitter.com/5XJCbrbANV — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 15, 2022

This will mark Penn State’s fourth noon kickoff of the year and third Fox broadcast.

