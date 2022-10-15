Team Walk Out

Members of the Penn State football team walk onto the field before the game on Saturday, September 10, 2022 in State College, Pa against Ohio University. Penn State went on to defeat Ohio 46-10. 

 Casey Loughlin

Penn State’s kickoff time for its Oct. 29 home matchup with Ohio State has been announced.

Fox Sports announced Saturday morning that the Nittany Lions will host the network’s Big Noon Kickoff.

This will mark Penn State’s fourth noon kickoff of the year and third Fox broadcast.

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE

 

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tags