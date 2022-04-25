Jaquan Brisker became a true field general in his time at Penn State.

He can cover any position, can step into the box and defend the run, and has the athleticism to chase down a 68-yard run after starting on the wrong side of the field.

Listed at 6-foot-1.5 and 206 pounds at Penn State’s pro day, Brisker has rare size for someone at the safety position, reminiscent to that of former LSU star, No. 6 overall pick and NFL All-Pro Jamal Adams.

He finished second among all safeties at the NFL Combine with 22 bench reps and 11th in the 40-yard dash. He also overcame a poor 34.5-inch vertical jump at the combine with a 38.5-inch mark at pro day, which would’ve finished tied-second in Indianapolis.

Beyond his physical traits, Brisker has proven time and time again that he studies film and understands the game as much as anyone.

Various NFL Draft-projection outlets have Brisker with a late first round and early second-round grade, but nearly all top projections have him coming off of the board on Day 1.

Here’s what makes the former Lackawanna College transfer one of the best at his position.

Play recognition

As mentioned above, Brisker has proven his knowledge of the game.

On this game-sealing interception against Wisconsin at the start of the year, he starts the play up in the box, reads quarterback Graham Mertz’s eyes and floats over the seam route to secure the takeaway.

Brisker explained in postgame media that it was a look the Badgers had tried to get to all day, and he knew the fourth-down pass was heading in the tight end’s direction. Clearly, he wasn’t lying.

Midway through the year, Brisker explained in interviews again a time during his stint at Lackawanna where he told his fellow linebacker what play was coming. It resulted in an interception in a tight moment in the game.

Lackawanna head coach Mark Duda told The Daily Collegian last fall that the defense wasn’t called on that play — it was all Brisker.

On a critical third down late in the second quarter against Iowa this year, Brisker sniffed out a wide receiver screen before the ball was even out of quarterback Spencer Petras’ hands.

His speed made the play a total disaster, as Iowa didn’t have enough blockers to cover for Brisker.

The receiver and tight end were responsible for the two defenders closest to the sideline. The tight end maybe should have seen Brisker and switched his assignment, but it’s a tough, split-second decision that changes what you’ve been practicing for months.

Brisker came screaming downhill far too fast for any offensive lineman to get in his face, too.

Physicality

This play could’ve easily been added under the “play recognition” subhead, but we’ll put it here under physicality.

It’s not often that you can say teams shouldn’t be blocking a defensive back with a tight end or running back, but you really shouldn’t block Brisker with a tight end or running back.

He saw the screen develop on this play when the Auburn receiver took a single step and flew through the tight end to make the tackle for loss. His use of leverage and acceleration through contact is textbook.

Michigan State running back Kenneth Walker broke 89 tackles — the most by any running back in the country in 2021 by a good margin. He didn’t get out of this one from Brisker.

Brisker drove his feet through contact once again, and he stood Walker up long enough to get the rest of the Nittany Lions to assist the takedown.

Coverage

Brisker really doesn’t do anything poorly. He certainly doesn’t cover poorly.

According to PFF, he has the highest coverage grade among safeties since 2019 at 92.2 and has not given up a touchdown in 713 coverage snaps (that’s good).

Since 2019, the only safety to top Brisker in passer rating is Notre Dame’s Kyle Hamilton, who’s projected to land among the first half of the first round in the NFL Draft.

Brisker excels in both man and zone coverage. Against Auburn’s Kobe Hudson with the game on the line on fourth-and-goal, he won the 1-on-1 battle.

He can use his hands to press as well as anyone at his position. Hudson and the Auburn faithful probably wanted a pass interference on this play, but it looks like Hudson pulled Brisker down with him after falling, not the other way around.

In zone coverage, Brisker uses his closing speed, physicality, play recognition and ball skills.

In this clip against Iowa, he read Petras’ eyes and darted toward the ball to quickly close what looked like a soft spot in the Penn State zone.

Brisker attacked the ball at its high point and deflected the pass in yet another critical third-down situation.

Outside of Micah Parsons, Brisker might be the Penn State prospect most ready to contribute in the NFL from Day 1 in a while. He has few weaknesses and plenty of strengths.

Hamilton and Georgia's Lewis Cine are getting the most love at the safety spot, but don’t count Brisker out as one of the best defenders in this draft.

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE