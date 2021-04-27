Following his final season at Penn State, defensive end Jayson Oweh was someone who appeared physically prepared for the next level.

With a noticeable 6-foot-5, 257-pound frame and freak athleticism, Oweh jumps out on tape immediately as someone who has all the traits to be not just an NFL player, but a potential first round pick.

It wouldn’t be a shock to even see him go shortly after the much more heralded Micah Parsons, who should be the first linebacker off the board Thursday.

But despite all of the positive traits that can be seen in Oweh’s game, those who didn’t watch his film can’t truly appreciate what he can do on the football field.

Sure, Oweh had no sacks last season — many use that against him.

But what Oweh did show was the twitch and instincts of a professional pass rusher that scouts and talent evaluators have taken notice of over the past few months.

Then, his Pro Day came around, which was absolutely dominant as he ran a 4.36 40-yard dash and tested extremely well in the vertical and broad jumps.

To put that into perspective, Miles Sanders ran a 4.49 at the combine. Saquon Barkley ran a 4.41.

So considering the raw talent that Oweh possesses, here’s a look from last season at what makes Oweh such an intriguing prospect on film.

Even though he did not record a sack during the 2020 season, Oweh was a consistent presence in opposing backfields.

His athleticism and quick first step off the line allow him to have success when going up against bigger, more physical offensive linemen.

Here, he uses some quick change of direction to his advantage and blows right by experienced Ohio State left tackle Thayer Munford.

Although he doesn’t bring him down the first time, he is able to extend and get just enough of running back Trey Sermon to force him out of bounds, making a tremendous cross-field effort to make the play.

His range is part of what made Oweh so noticeably dominant last year, as that mobility allowed him to become one of the top edge rush stoppers in the country.

Another aspect of the Howell, New Jersey, native’s game that has NFL scouts really salivating is the consistent motor Oweh possesses.

Considering he is still relatively raw, Oweh is going to need coaching at the next level in order to improve early in his career.

But with the motor and fast pace he plays with, that shouldn’t be too much of a problem.

Here, in need of a big stop, Oweh flies into the picture after being unable to penetrate on his original move.

His extra effort helps Brandon Smith out by wrapping up the legs of Trey Sermon just in time, forcing an important stop that would force Ohio State to punt.

So while he is not a technician by any means as he heads into his rookie season, the intangibles are there for him to learn his role, so long as he is paired with the right defensive coaching staff.

As stated earlier, the most common negative stigma surrounding Jayson Oweh is that he was held without a sack last season.

While it is something that can definitely cause reason for concern, he was actually able to pressure the quarterback a fair amount over the course of the nine-game season.

Here, Oweh is able to out-muscle 6-foot-7 right tackle Andrew Stueber and get a hand in the face of quarterback Joe Milton.

The pressure from Oweh not only caused the pass to be incomplete, but it forced a bad decision from Milton that nearly resulted in a pick going the other way.

This occurred again on the very next play, as Oweh used his impressive bend and wingspan to get in the face of the quarterback to force a Michigan punt.

So while he picked up no sacks on this drive, his pressure on the quarterback was key in what ended up being a big win for Penn State against the Wolverines.

