Penn State was battling with Ohio State through the first three quarters of play, and it looked like the Nittany Lions could pull off the upset.

However, with 9:26 left in the game, Penn State crumbled for a couple of reasons.

The first was quarterback Sean Clifford’s ball-security issues, throwing interceptions and holding onto the football.

It wasn’t completely his fault because there were numerous opportunities for the defense to hold Ohio State to field goals, but there were some questionable defensive schemes to allow the Buckeyes’ high-powered offense to thrive.

Here’s a breakdown of what went wrong in that dreadful fourth quarter.

Missed tackles

Penn State’s defense was on the field a lot in the fourth quarter against Ohio State, but that doesn’t excuse the fact that it missed so many tackles.

At the start of the game, the Nittany Lions were sound making tackles and stopping the run. In the fourth quarter, Penn State went back to how it looked when tackling against Michigan.

In this clip, Ohio State just received the ball back after Clifford fumbled. Buckeyes’ quarterback C.J. Stroud dumped the ball off to tight end Cade Stover, who broke three tackles to chug his way into the end zone.

The first tackle, safety Keaton Ellis, took a bad angle and missed. Then, usually sound tackler Joey Porter Jr. also missed a tackle on the tight end. And finally, linebacker Jonathan Sutherland missed the tackle.

All three of those attempts were arm tackles, with no Penn State player making contact with their body other than their arms to bring down Stover.

Stover is 6-foot-4 and 255 pounds, so arm tackling isn’t going to bring down a tight end of that size.

Also, veteran safety Ji’Ayir Brown was standing at the goal line, and while he might not have been able to stop Stover from getting into the end zone, he didn’t even make an attempt to make a play.

Soft coverage

Ohio State’s offense is one of the best in the Big Ten and arguably one of the best in the FBS, and that’s because of the Buckeyes' weapons out wide.

The Nittany Lion secondary did pretty well keeping them in check through the first couple of quarters, but then, defensive coordinator Manny Diaz decided to give Ohio State’s receivers space.

On this play, Penn State is up by five with nine minutes left to play, and Penn State’s defensive backs are five yards off the ball, allowing for the Buckeyes to make short completions.

Penn State’s linebackers got caught in transition, leaving no one lined up in front of Ohio State receiver Emeka Egbuka.

The only defender lined up with him is Brown, who is 13.5 yards back from him with the first down being 10 yards away.

There seemed to be some confusion with the sideline because Brown is looking over to the sideline before the ball is snapped, and the three linebackers are all confused about who to cover.

Sutherland was responsible for Egbuka, but he was too far from him, and a receiver, especially of Egbuka’s caliber, shouldn’t be guarded by a linebacker.

On this next play, Penn State gives Egbuka soft coverage again. Porter Jr. is on Egbuka with nine yards of cushion.

Stroud and Ohio State see the cushion and call a slant to pick up enough yardage for the first down.

Ohio State is faced with a third down, but Porter Jr. is one of the best corners in the nation, so it might’ve been better if he moved up a couple of yards.

Ohio State’s offense will make you pay for giving up yards, and again, Penn State’s tackling was a problem, which allowed for Egbuka to pick up the first down on third-and-long.

Stopping the run

Penn State was torched by Michigan in the run game, and then the Nittany Lions fixed it for another run-heavy team in Minnesota.

The first three quarters, Penn State had Ohio State’s run game under control, but then the Buckeyes opened the floodgates.

On this play, Penn State defensive end Chop Robinson falls right into Stover and Ohio State’s blocking scheme.

Stover first chip blocks Robinson, who gets too far downhill to make the tackle. Then, he moves to the next level to block Sutherland, so with Penn State playing one deep safety, there’s just one man to beat.

On this play, Penn State gets beat in a similar fashion with a player over committing to allow Ohio State to bounce the ball to the outside for the score.

The Nittany Lions put all 11 players in the box to sell out for a run in the middle, so what does Ohio State do? Run the ball to the outside.

With little room, running back TreVeyon Henderson beats Penn State’s outside linebacker to the end zone with the help of blocking from the offensive line.

There were multiple times in the fourth quarter when Penn State fell into Ohio State’s trap, and the Buckeyes took advantage of it.

Down the road, Penn State’s defenders have to realize if something is too easy, they’re probably doing it wrong — like the defensive ends in this case.

Ball security

The biggest problem for Penn State was Clifford’s ball security, which at times, was his fault. However, there were times when blocking from the offensive line didn’t help.

On this play, Clifford drops back to pass with a nice pocket forming. On the right side of the line, right tackle Bryce Effner gets spun around and thrown to the ground by defensive end J.T. Tuimoloau, allowing him to strip the ball from Clifford.

Clifford does have to be more aware, but it didn’t help that his right tackle was buried into the ground just a couple of seconds after the ball was snapped.

On this play, a similar situation happens where the right side of the line crumbles to allow Tuimoloau to get free.

Clifford wanted to throw a quick screen pass over Effner to receiver Parker Washington. Effner fell down attempting to make a cut block and opened up Tuimoloau’s ability to intercept the ball.

Once Clifford saw Tuimoloau across from him, he should’ve thrown the ball away or pump-faked to get Tuimoloau to jump and then throw the ball.

In this situation, Clifford was at fault for not seeing Tuimoloau, but it didn’t help that his right tackle completely whiffed the block.

Penn State needs to fix the right side of the offensive line because a defensive end like Tuimoloau can easily expose them, but Clifford also needs to see the play happening in front of him before firing off the ball.

