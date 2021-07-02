Following the conclusion of Penn State’s disappointing 2020 season, James Franklin was clear that the program would look to be aggressive in the NCAA transfer portal this offseason.

Franklin certainly lived up to those words, filling important holes such as defensive end and cornerback with experienced veterans who could make an immediate impact.

However, one of the biggest transfer additions came at one of the deepest positions on the Penn State roster — running back.

Franklin added former Baylor bellcow John Lovett out of the portal, a graduate transfer with multiple years of Power-Five experience to offer.

Following Lovett’s commitment to come to Happy Valley, many may have expected another back to transfer away, but everyone remains as of now, setting up an interesting dynamic for the group this fall.

Considering this is Lovett’s final year of eligibility, he’s likely not coming to the program to sit on the bench.

Here’s a look into what he will be able to provide for Mike Yurcich’s offense in 2021.

Vision

Like a true veteran, play recognition is a major strong suit for Lovett.

When it comes to reading schemes and finding a seam in the defense, he has proven to be a smart and patient back.

Here, Lovett is able to recognize that the defense brings in an extra rusher late to stop the run but recognizes it instantly and bounces the run outside the tackle box to pick up a first down.

While many runners would have settled for a solid inside gain on first down, he uses his vision and speed to make the correct read on the play.

Patience

Lovett has the same vision here as the play develops but goes inside instead — knowing it’s a short yardage situation.

This time, Lovett shows impressive patience, letting his blocks set up before knifing through the line for a first down on a crucial second-half drive.

His recognition is what once again allows this play to turn into something positive, and it’s an attribute that could really help Penn State’s offense.

Versatility

A part of Lovett’s game that has progressed as his college career has gone on is his versatility out of the backfield.

The 6-foot running back, while explosive, has not always been a true threat to catch the football out of the backfield. However, that aspect of his game has certainly improved over the last couple of seasons.

If he can continue this progression, then it will open up a lot of options for Yurcich in his first season as the Nittany Lions’ offensive coordinator.

Here a simple RPO works to perfection as Oklahoma sells out for the run and leaves Lovett with a ton of space in the flat. He’s able to adjust to the dump off quickly and dart up field for a very solid gain.

Mixing in these types of easy reception opportunities will open up plenty of options for the NIttany Lions, as Lovett’s explosiveness and veteran vision can be put on full display in open field.

