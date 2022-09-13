It’s challenging to find negatives within Penn State’s 46-10 victory over Ohio. However, there’s no such thing as perfect.

Three of its quarterbacks combined to complete 31 of 42 pass attempts for 338 yards and three touchdowns — none threw an interception. Its true-freshman running back, Nick Singleton, rushed for 179 yards and two touchdowns on 10 attempts.

But nonetheless, the Nittany Lion offensive line continued to be the question mark of the roster, specifically on the right side.

Penn State wasn’t just the most sacked team in the Big Ten last season, it was also second to last in rushing yards per game — a direct correlation to the line.

Caedan Wallace started all 13 games at right tackle last season and was a noticeable weak side to the offensive attack.

Through two games this season, Wallace has continued to struggle, so let’s begin with him.

See No. 79 on the far right side of the line? That’s Wallace.

Wallace has been no stranger to public criticism as the starting right tackle, mainly for the instances like the clip above.

In this play, Penn State is running a quarterback sneak while Ohio shows blitz. Everyone on the offensive line, including Wallace, reads the defense correctly, as the linebackers curl into a backfield that no longer has a quarterback in shotgun.

The only problem holding this play back from yardage? Wallace fails to angle his body toward the opposing sideline, allowing his assignment to simply stretch his arm out and bring down Clifford with ease.

The biggest goal for Wallace on this play is keeping his assignment from getting to the inside. He could do just about anything with that defensive end except letting him get inside.

With all of the Bobcats’ linebackers having blitzed, there’s a large hole in the middle of the field for Clifford to work with — unfortunately for him, it gets tagged for no gain.

James Franklin made it very clear leading up to Saturday that redshirt senior Bryce Effner was going to receive more snaps at tackle.

And he did, rotating in with Wallace, sometimes struggling as well.

In the clip above, it wasn’t just Effner who failed to contain the Ohio defensive end, it was also starting right guard Sal Wormley, who joined Effner for the double team.

As an offensive lineman, moving side to side is the name of the game. Unfortunately for Clifford, Effner slid too much to his right side and got beat by the defensive end inside, who had the quarterback pinned to the grass in seconds.

Effner’s mistake was one thing, but it also didn’t help that Wormley was one step behind on the double team.

Cornell transfer guard Hunter Nourzad also missed his block on the left side, sending two Bobcat defensive linemen straight for Clifford.

Mistakes were made on Saturday, but it wasn’t all bad. Singleton became the first Penn State running back to tally 100 rushing yards in a game since Keyvone Lee in 2020.

Contrary to popular opinion, it wasn’t just Singleton who made that possible.

Take Singleton’s 70-yard touchdown, for example, which has been all over social media since the first quarter of the game.

This play likely wouldn’t be possible if it weren’t for the blocking by Wallace and tight end Brenton Strange, sending two Bobcat defensive linemen to the ground, creating an obstacle for the far side defensive end, who can only watch as Singleton escapes untouched.

Then, five yards past the line of scrimmage, Wormley arrives for a block on the cornerback in the open field.

After that, it was all speed for Singleton, who found himself in the end zone shortly after.

