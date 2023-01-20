One of Penn State’s biggest needs in the offseason was a wide receiver, and it finally got one with the commitment of Kent State transfer Dante Cephas.

The Nittany Lions had a commitment from NC State receiver Devin Carter a couple of hours after the Rose Bowl, but he flipped to West Virginia on Jan. 11.

Cephas was one of the top pass catchers in the portal, receiving offers from Pitt and Notre Dame, among others. The Pittsburgh native chose the blue and white onSunday.

Cephas’ speed was dominant at Kent State, and he used it to be an effective deep threat for the Golden Flashes.

However, he doesn’t just have the speed. There are other aspects of his game that make him a weapon for new starting quarterback Drew Allar.

Yards after catch

Cephas doesn’t have the biggest stature at 6-foot-1, 186 pounds, but he makes up for it with what he can do with the ball after the catch.

One of the biggest games of his career came in 2022 against one of Penn State’s opponents, Ohio, where he had 13 receptions for 246 yards and a touchdown.

Many of those 246 yards came after the catch.

On this play, Cephas caught the ball by the numbers for about 5 or 6 yards. He then turned inside and made a couple of players miss to turn a medium gain into a big play.

Cephas, with his smaller size, is shifty with the ball in his hands and a tough player to bring down.

On this play, Cephas showed his speed, agility and strength to break tackles left and right, even throwing in a couple of stiff arms. He was again able to turn a slant into a big chunk of yards.

Penn State’s offense in 2022 flowed through the short passes over the middle of the field, and Cephas’ ability to turn small gains into big plays will make the Nittany Lions’ short-passing scheme even more lethal.

Speed/deep threat

The reason why Cephas does so well when he has the ball in his hands is because of his speed.

Cephas uses his quickness to beat his defenders deep, making him a deep-ball option that Penn State lacked in 2022.

On this play, Cephas is one-on-one with no safety over the top. The offensive line protected the quarterback who fired it deep to Cephas, allowing the receiver to burn his defender for the touchdown.

Cephas’ defender appeared to give up trying to stay with him.

Cephas doesn’t just use his speed to beat defenders deep. He also uses it over the middle of the field.

On this play, Cephas ran a slant against soft coverage and made a move off of the line. He darted inside for an easy pitch-and-catch touchdown.

Penn State has other speedsters on the team, especially in the run game. With receivers Parker Washington and Mitchell Tinsley gone, Penn State needed another deep threat in the passing game.

Catching ability

Cephas doesn’t have to worry much about contested catches because he creates a lot of space with his quickness in the open field.

That doesn’t mean Cephas can’t make contested catches — he can climb the ladder and make a grab if he needs to.

On this play, Cephas got a step on his defender, but the quarterback threw the ball to his inside, so Cephas had to go up and get it.

He leaped up and brought the ball down with a defender right in his face.

Cephas is a faster receiver who tends to run out of real estate, so he’s gotten good at making sure he stays inbounds when he catches the ball.

On this play, Cephas beat both the safety and the corner to the back of the end zone. He nearly ran out of room, but he managed to get a foot in while catching the ball for the touchdown.

Cephas was one of the premier receivers in the transfer portal for a reason, and it shows in his speed and catching ability.

