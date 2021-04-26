Initial reports had Penn State’s Pat Freiermuth leaving the program after his sophomore year, but he changed his mind and returned for the 2020 season.

Despite only playing in four games prior to a season-ending injury, Freiermuth was still able to make his mark on the Penn State record books.

“Baby Gronk,” as he’s been affectionately referred to as in Happy Valley, set the Nittany Lion record for touchdown receptions by a tight end in school history. He also became the first Penn State tight end to win the Kwalick-Clark Big Ten Tight End of the Year award.

Freiermuth was additionally selected to the first team All-Big Ten first team by coaches after his junior year.

Here’s a review of some of his best plays that show why he’ll fit right into the NFL.

Despite not scoring on the play, this clip is arguably Freiermuth’s most famous over his Penn State career.

He runs a simple outlet route, something he had plenty of production on over his career, but is able to pick up extra yardage thanks to his footwork and a burst of speed.

Freiermuth does a very good job of keeping his feet under him as he outlets to the left side. As soon as he turns and locates the ball, he’s able to change direction and get upfield quickly because of the smoothness of his route.

Then, the 6-foot-5 251-pounder shows exactly why it pays off to have that size, and he uses it to barrel through a Memphis defender and gain an extra five yards on the run.

On this play, Freiermuth shows off his football IQ.

He finds the soft spot in Kentucky’s defense, sits in it and comes back to the ball to present his chest to the quarterback.

Being able to read a zone defense and sit in the holes is a high-level skill in the NFL.

Once he shows off his brains, he comes right back with the braun. The rest of the play is all Freiermuth as he takes on three defenders and still powers his way into the end zone.

He has a unique ability to run smooth routes, yet keep his feet under him and stay powerful through contact.

This next clip shows a lot of the same things that Freiermuth put on display in the previous one.

He bursts up the seam while the quarterback times the throw perfectly as he crosses into the soft spot of the defense.

Freiermuth makes a very nice adjustment to the ball, another nod to his footwork and balance, that allows him to catch it on his back shoulder and still charge forward.

Then he uses his strength once more to shrug off two Michigan State defenders and power into the end zone.

This clip and the next one both highlight high-level skills on his route running.

Here, he works another outlet route and turns it up the seam. However, he does a great job of releasing outside of the defensive end, which makes the play able to work.

If Freiermuth releases inside of the end, it’s a much cleaner shot to the quarterback and it likely results in a sack. However, his perfect release causes a slight redirect from the defender.

Then, he takes the rest of the play into his own hands. He takes contact from the linebacker right at the goal line, fights through it and extends for a top-tier grab.

Freiermuth drew the penalty on this play, but he showed an elite capability to handle his size without pushing off of the defender. Then, he leaps and makes a spectacular grab thanks to his balance through contact.

Here, Freiermuth shows off a great example of deception and footwork.

He extends the defensive end all the way to the sideline before turning upfield with a burst of speed to keep the defender on his hip.

The key here is his ability to move toward the sideline while still keeping his shoulders square to the back of the end zone. This keeps the defender on his heels while allowing Freiermuth to dart upfield as soon as the sweep fake is over.

Then, he makes a phenomenal adjustment to the ball over his back shoulder. Once again, he’s able to hold his balance throughout the course of the route and is ready to make the grab as soon as he locates the ball.

