Penn State football film review | Mike Yurcich hits the right buttons during Veilleux’s impressive debut

During Penn State’s 28-0 win against Rutgers last Saturday, there were a number of unexpected contributors.

It’s well documented by now that Penn State had been dealing with a flu outbreak within the locker room last week, which led to a number of players being unavailable or forced to come out of the game.

One of those players of course was starting quarterback Sean Clifford, who was replaced after just three drives by true freshman Chrsitian Veilleux.

The 6-foot-4, 202-pound Veilleux looked very solid in his first collegiate action, throwing for 235 yards and three touchdowns and getting win No. 1.

But much of his success should be credited to offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich as well, who put Veilleux in a position to succeed in a number of ways.

Rolling out

It’s important to remember that Christian Veilleux is a true freshman who had not played football in nearly two years.

His senior season of high school was canceled due to the pandemic, which meant his in-game mechanics were raw, and that should be no surprise.

Whether it was known beforehand or not, Yurcich didn’t let Veilleux get too stationary in the pocket, as his dropbacks were a bit unorthodox and appeared to be non-routine.

Yurcich rolled out Veilleux a bunch in this game, which seemed to be a strength of his as he did quite well passing on the run.

This was evident on the first touchdown of the afternoon, which was a great play design from Yurcich, giving Veilleux two options with a corner and pivot route.

Veilleux executes a perfect throw to the Nittany Lions’ star wide receiver Jahan Dotson and gets Penn State on the board in this game.

Quick hitters

As previously mentioned, the drop back and pocket mechanics of Christian Veilleux are still a work in progress.

That’s why getting the ball out of his hands quickly and efficiently was going to give the Penn State offense the best chance to be successful on Saturday.

Yurcich designed a number of different looks that allowed Veilleux to get the ball out quickly and allowed blocks to set up for solid gains.

He also set the right guys up to make those explosive runs off the big hitters as he does here with Parker Washington.

These types of screens and dump-offs also meant that Penn State could set up blocks against man coverage so that it came down to a number of one-on-one situations that guys like Washington can win.

Setting up playmakers

For an inexperienced quarterback, one of the most important things is knowing who you can trust in the offense.

While the running game and offensive line have been inconsistent all year, the Nittany Lion wideouts can always be depended upon.

The No. 1 player being future NFL receiver Dotson.

Here, Yurcich designs a really nice play against man coverage that gets the linebackers and safeties moving toward the near side on the play fake.

Like before, he has Veilleux roll out of the pocket where he can make a nice back-foot throw to Dotson, who gets the ball in plenty of space.

An athlete and arm talent like Veilleux should make this play consistently, and it was just another example of the quarterback and play caller taking advantage of press coverage across the board.