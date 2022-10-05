In past years, Penn State's defense has been the highlight of the team, and this year is no different.

The Nittany Lions have a new defensive coordinator in Manny Diaz, bringing the same energy former defensive coordinator Brent Pry previously had.

Against Northwestern, Penn State’s defense shined with the offense struggling.

Diaz mixed up blitzing and pass coverages to give Northwestern’s offense a hard time all game.

With the Nittany Lions defending as they have been, they shouldn’t have too many problems with the multiple ranked opponents lined up coming out of the bye.

Flooding the box

Penn State’s rushing defense was very solid in the rain even though Northwestern has one of the best offensive tackles, Peter Skoronski, to run behind.

The defensive stops on the ground are in large part due to the defensive front, who allowed junior running back Evan Hull to have just 45 yards on the ground, the least in a single game he’s played this season.

On this play, Penn State sends six defensive players as Northwestern tries to run the ball on third-and-2.

The Wildcats are lined up to run a wildcat to the left side with the left guard and the tight end pulling. The right tackle is supposed to block redshirt-junior defensive tackle Hakeem Beamon, but he whiffs on his block.

Beamon slips through the middle of the line, and the guard and tight end can’t get there in time to block sophomore defensive end Chop Robinson, causing a broken play for Northwestern.

Once Northwestern lined up in the wildcat, Diaz flipped the defense to sell out for the run, and it worked.

It also helped that Beamon and Robinson have enough speed and strength to go through the defensive line.

The speed paired with Diaz’s play calling made it very hard for Northwestern to move the ball on the ground.

On this play, again, Penn State’s defensive linemen blew up the run.

On fourth-and-goal, Northwestern tried running a quarterback sneak, but Diaz filled the box with nine players to stop the run.

The big men up front flooded the hole over the center, and the rest of the defense pushed back the whole Northwestern line.

This type of physicality and play calling will be beneficial heading into Ann Arbor to play Michigan, which has one of the best running backs in the nation in Blake Corum.

Mixing up pressure

Penn State’s pass rush got to the quarterback one time and hurried Ryan Hilinski three times, making him throw some bad passes.

The Nittany Lions were in the backfield a couple of times, and Diaz mixed it up with what packages he sent at Hilinski.

On this play, Penn State rushes just four, but Robinson cuts inside of Beamon and catches the Northwestern offensive line off guard, forcing Hilinski to throw an interception.

Diaz sent a bunch of different looks at Northwestern’s offensive line, and the variety of rushes has helped Penn State’s defense significantly this season.

The Nittany Lions didn’t bring Hilinski to the ground. Instead, they made him not have enough time to make the right decisions.

Pass rush in dime

With one of the best secondaries in the country, Penn State elects to run a dime defense — six defensive backs — almost all the time on third and long.

However, it's even better when the secondary can defend long enough deep, so the defensive front can get into the backfield.

On this play, Penn State is in dime to sell out for the pass, and Diaz doesn’t drop linebackers in coverage.

Diaz drops two safeties deep, and the four other defensive backs play man, meaning the two linebackers can blitz.

Sophomore linebacker Curtis Jacobs spies the running back, and freshman linebacker Abdul Carter is sent on the blitz.

Robinson beats the right tackles, and Carter comes flying downhill to force Hilinski to get rid of the ball fast and incomplete.

On a long-distance play like this one, the defense has to get to the quarterback fast, so the receivers don’t have enough time to get open.

Similar play will work down the road against a team like Ohio State, who has a strong quarterback in C.J. Stroud. Penn State needs to make him uncomfortable in the pocket and leave him with little time to hit his playmakers down the field.

Strip sack

Penn State’s defense turned Northwestern’s offense over three times in the Week 5 matchup, and a large part was the defensive front.

The Wildcats have Skoronski at left tackle, and their right tackle struggled to contact Penn State’s pass rushers.

On this play, redshirt-senior defensive end Nick Tarburton is up against Northwestern’s right tackle, and he can’t stop Tarburton from getting around the edge.

Tarburton swats the hand of Hilinski to force the fumble.

The speed and pressure off the edge against Northwestern was strong, especially on the right side of the offensive line.

Even on the left side of the line, redshirt-senior defensive end Adisa Isaac was able to beat Skoronski.

If Penn State is finding success against someone of his caliber, then there shouldn’t really be a line that can stop the Nittany Lions’ pass rush.

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE

Penn State football practice notebook | James Franklin talks bye week plans Penn State has played five games this season and is now on its bye week before a tough stret…